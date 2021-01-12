Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,119 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,126% compared to the typical daily volume of 230 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.53 and a beta of 2.05. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.18 million. Analysts forecast that XPEL will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,508,747.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $211,871.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,941,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,507,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,562 shares of company stock worth $9,548,296 in the last 90 days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 6.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth $632,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of XPEL by 237.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

