TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has C$24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$18.50.

RNW has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.00.

Get TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) alerts:

Shares of RNW opened at C$23.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.93. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.82 and a 12 month high of C$24.47. The firm has a market cap of C$6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 286.57%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.