Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

TCLCF remained flat at $$17.00 during trading on Tuesday. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Other. The Packaging segment engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

