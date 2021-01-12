TravelNote Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last Week (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 76.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. TravelNote has a market cap of $11,089.42 and approximately $992.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io.

TravelNote Coin Trading

TravelNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

