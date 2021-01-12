Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MicroStrategy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 35.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 121.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 104.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth about $399,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.00.

MSTR stock opened at $495.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,129.08 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.84. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $568.66.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $111,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,936,631 over the last 90 days. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

