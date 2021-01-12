Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,192 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,914,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Entegris by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,510,000 after buying an additional 796,893 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 3,402.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 737,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,852,000 after purchasing an additional 716,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Entegris by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,473,000 after purchasing an additional 704,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

Entegris stock opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $102.41. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

