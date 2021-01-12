Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $599,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $93,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,486 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $156.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,439 shares of company stock valued at $23,183,493 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

