Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CERN. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.32.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $3,560,282.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

