Trias Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, Trias has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Trias coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Trias has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $4,349.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00041718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00046096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00385321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.90 or 0.04244819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Trias (CRYPTO:TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

