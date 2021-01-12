Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) (LON:TCN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) (LON:TCN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

LON TCN traded up GBX 0.33 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 7.33 ($0.10). The company had a trading volume of 161,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,456. The firm has a market cap of £3.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31. Tricorn Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.01 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15 ($0.20). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) Company Profile

Tricorn Group plc manufactures and supplies pipe and tubing assemblies for companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Energy. The Energy segment provides manipulated tubular assemblies for use in power generation, oil and gas, and marine sectors. The Transportation segment offers ferrous, non-ferrous, and nylon material tubular assemblies for use in on- and off-highway applications.

