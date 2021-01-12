Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Short Interest Update

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 526.9% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TCFF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. 9,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,558. Trillion Energy International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns oil and gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc in April 2019.

