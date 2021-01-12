TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.3% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $211,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $172,145,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after buying an additional 153,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,446 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $66,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,090,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $13,997,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,156 shares of company stock valued at $50,069,027 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PANW traded up $4.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.35. 8,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,159. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.47. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $375.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $292.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

