TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $67,269,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Corning by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,980,000 after buying an additional 943,677 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Corning by 1,450.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 784,096 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Corning by 52.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,814,000 after acquiring an additional 310,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $855,545.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLW stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 64,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,496. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.05, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.