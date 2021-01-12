TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,423 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.50. The stock had a trading volume of 48,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $160.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.63 and its 200 day moving average is $353.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

