TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.3% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,325,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.46. 15,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,301. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.64. The firm has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

