TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Invests $1.93 Million in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 143,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 39.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 183,086 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 11.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in National Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Oilwell Varco stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.18. 77,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,139,256. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOV. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

