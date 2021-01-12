TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.2% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,369,392. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $292.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

