TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390,731 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,399,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter worth $9,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AutoNation by 33.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after buying an additional 238,515 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 160.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 134,855 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 15,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $991,265.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,637 shares of company stock worth $9,447,755 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $76.78.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

