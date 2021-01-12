TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in ServiceNow by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 627,663 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in ServiceNow by 859.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 308.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 194,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,361.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,950,000 after acquiring an additional 126,778 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.56.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total value of $14,739,868.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,973.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $401,842.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,775 shares of company stock valued at $46,623,683. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $10.76 on Tuesday, hitting $512.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,316. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $536.70 and a 200 day moving average of $482.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.18, a PEG ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $566.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

