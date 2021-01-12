Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.71

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.71 and last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 2943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. BidaskClub raised Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.46 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.80 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 6,830.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 34,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,150 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

