Trinity Network Credit Achieves Market Capitalization of $197,099.72 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $197,099.72 and approximately $38,728.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trinity Network Credit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00113988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00271812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00064405 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00064198 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trinity Network Credit Token Trading

Trinity Network Credit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trinity Network Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trinity Network Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.