Tripio Market Cap Hits $2.93 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Tripio token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $950,120.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00041135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00042660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.00376174 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.41 or 0.04394077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tripio’s official website is trip.io.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

