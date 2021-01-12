TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $32.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

