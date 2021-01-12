TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,564,000 after purchasing an additional 45,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after buying an additional 706,111 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $279,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $284,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $166.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

