TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 2,793 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,122,000 after buying an additional 2,364,544 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 782,820 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 614,476 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,086,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,101,000 after purchasing an additional 390,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.64.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $289.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PACW. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

