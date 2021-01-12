TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 65 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,328,186 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $504,590,000 after acquiring an additional 145,139 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,850 shares of company stock worth $31,276,935 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $544.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $337.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.06. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

