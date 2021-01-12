TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 771 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,215,000 after purchasing an additional 226,395 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 115.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 261.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $84.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

