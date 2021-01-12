TrueChain Price Tops $0.16 (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 12th. TrueChain has a market cap of $12.98 million and $6.78 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TrueChain has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00041241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00043992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00367587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.16 or 0.04407312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00013870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010708 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

