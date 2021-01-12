Truist Securiti Comments on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.39 per share for the year.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $70.51. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at $28,726,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,064.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,745,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 506,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 144,957 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

