TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Update

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 245.3% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TuanChe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get TuanChe alerts:

Shares of TC opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.04. TuanChe has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter. TuanChe had a negative net margin of 55.17% and a negative return on equity of 51.28%.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.