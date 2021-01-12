Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.15 and last traded at $35.29. 1,192,083 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,021,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TUP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -207.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $28,430.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 217.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

