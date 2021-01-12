Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $13.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 1.98. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $264.52 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,251,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 90,527,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 768.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,635,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525,715 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

