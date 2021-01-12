Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.86.

TWTR stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $3,690,362.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $130,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,823 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 148,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

