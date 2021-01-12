Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. Two Harbors Investment posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

