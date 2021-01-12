U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.88. 4,265,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 4,614,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 1,420.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $154,000.

