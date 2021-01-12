UBS ETRACS NYSE Pickens Core Midstream Index ETN (NYSEARCA:PYPE) Stock Price Up 1.3%

UBS ETRACS NYSE Pickens Core Midstream Index ETN (NYSEARCA:PYPE) was up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $15.22. Approximately 345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97.

