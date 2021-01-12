UBS Group Downgrades NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NXGPY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NEXT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded NEXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NEXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded NEXT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NEXT in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NEXT stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71. NEXT has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $53.80.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

