UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LRLCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Shares of LRLCY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.40. The stock had a trading volume of 65,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,150. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average is $68.67. The firm has a market cap of $208.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.54.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.