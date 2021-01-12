UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Down 91.4% in December

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UCBJY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. UCB has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.17.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

