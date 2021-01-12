Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $47.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ultra Clean traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,526 shares of company stock worth $1,180,492. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 30.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

