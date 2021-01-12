UMA (UMA) Reaches Market Cap of $475.21 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $8.56 or 0.00024698 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. UMA has a market cap of $475.21 million and $18.59 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00112152 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00065682 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00258402 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00061776 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,131,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,506,671 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

