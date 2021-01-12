UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.00

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $76.45, with a volume of 277312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.37.

UMBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut UMB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.65%.

In other news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $30,794.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $97,946.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,495 over the last three months. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in UMB Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 84.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

