Unibright (UBT) Price Hits $0.57

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Unibright has a market capitalization of $84.57 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001643 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00041124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00042552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.10 or 0.00364663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.40 or 0.04332997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

