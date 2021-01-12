UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

UNCRY has been the topic of several research reports. AlphaValue raised UniCredit from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

UNCRY stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.82. 61,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,082. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

