UniLayer Price Reaches $0.0735 on Exchanges (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. One UniLayer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. UniLayer has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $106,011.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00024215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00112581 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00265747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00064668 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00062236 BTC.

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,386,943 tokens. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app.

UniLayer Token Trading

UniLayer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.