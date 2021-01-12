UniLend Hits 24 Hour Volume of $917,654.00 (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, UniLend has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $4.67 million and $917,654.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001319 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00042003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00046201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00382806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.69 or 0.04313587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About UniLend

UFT is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

