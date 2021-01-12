UniLend Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One UniLend token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001302 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $740,488.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00041901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00039682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.78 or 0.04128015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.62 or 0.00334837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance.

UniLend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

