Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Unilever by 0.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Unilever by 0.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Unilever by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

UL opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

