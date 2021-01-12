Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.64. 3,223,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

