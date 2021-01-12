Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.35.

NYSE UNP opened at $217.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.81. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after buying an additional 652,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $942,621,000 after purchasing an additional 496,432 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $816,295,000 after purchasing an additional 117,498 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,761,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $466,857,000 after purchasing an additional 88,532 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

